Dr Vaidya's Innovation 'Chyawanprash Goodness in Toffees and Gummies' Gets a Thumbs up from School Kids on Children's Day

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) This Children’s Day was a special one at - Dr Vaidya’s - New Age Ayurved, where the team pledged to spread the message of strengthening the immunity in children across India and thereby helping them fight infections or diseases effectively by starting an Immunity Awareness Campaign across schools in India. The campaign kicked off with the schools in Mumbai where Dr Vaidya’s Team distributed its unique innovations which pack goodness of Chyawanprash - Chyawan Toffees and Chyawan Gummies - among school kids while educating them on the benefits of strong immunity. It was heartening to see Chyawan Toffees and Chyawan Gummies, were loved by the school kids, their parents and found support from teachers. It was fun to see the kids quickly gobble up these yummy toffees & gummies. The initiative extends the ‘Har Ghar Ayurved’ campaign recently launched by the brand. “Immunity of a growing kid is a key concern that bothers parents. Getting a kid to have a spoonful of Chyawanprash for Immunity on a daily basis can be a huge challenge for them. Dr Vaidya’s has acknowledged this challenge and created innovative products with Chyawanprash Goodness - Chyawan Toffees and Chyawan Gummies. This change of experience has been a resounding success among both parents and kids. We will continue to innovate and adapt the science of Ayurved to today’s consumer needs,'' said Rajeev Khandelwal, CEO - FMCG, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group. Instances of illnesses due to compromised immunity, respiratory condition and digestion issues have always been common among children. Parents usually find it difficult to keep some of these in check due to kids' moods and challenge in consuming traditional immunity boosters like Chyawanprash. Hence this innovation helps parents in creating an easy immunity routine for kids and easily blend it with their breakfast or lunch or snack time. All it takes is just two Chyawan Toffees or Chyawan Gummies to provide kids the goodness of chyawanprash. Each Chyawan Toffee contains over 20 super herbs found in Chyawanprash and Chyawan Gummy is packed with 40 Super Herbs. Amla, Giloy, Pippali, Kantakari, Brahmi, Shankhapushpi, Jyotishmati, Haritaki, Draksha, and Tejpata are some of the common super herbs in these innovative formats. These super herbs help in - Boosting Immunity, Respiratory Wellness, Enhancing Brain Function & Memory and Improving Appetite. If you are a parent looking to try this for your kids, you can buy it here.

