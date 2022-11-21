Left Menu

Dr Vaidya's Innovation 'Chyawanprash Goodness in Toffees and Gummies' Gets a Thumbs up from School Kids on Children's Day

The campaign kicked off with the schools in Mumbai where Dr Vaidyas Team distributed its unique innovations which pack goodness of Chyawanprash - Chyawan Toffees and Chyawan Gummies - among school kids while educating them on the benefits of strong immunity.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-11-2022 14:26 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 14:26 IST
Dr Vaidya's Innovation 'Chyawanprash Goodness in Toffees and Gummies' Gets a Thumbs up from School Kids on Children's Day
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) This Children’s Day was a special one at - Dr Vaidya’s - New Age Ayurved, where the team pledged to spread the message of strengthening the immunity in children across India and thereby helping them fight infections or diseases effectively by starting an Immunity Awareness Campaign across schools in India. The campaign kicked off with the schools in Mumbai where Dr Vaidya’s Team distributed its unique innovations which pack goodness of Chyawanprash - Chyawan Toffees and Chyawan Gummies - among school kids while educating them on the benefits of strong immunity. It was heartening to see Chyawan Toffees and Chyawan Gummies, were loved by the school kids, their parents and found support from teachers. It was fun to see the kids quickly gobble up these yummy toffees & gummies. The initiative extends the ‘Har Ghar Ayurved’ campaign recently launched by the brand. “Immunity of a growing kid is a key concern that bothers parents. Getting a kid to have a spoonful of Chyawanprash for Immunity on a daily basis can be a huge challenge for them. Dr Vaidya’s has acknowledged this challenge and created innovative products with Chyawanprash Goodness - Chyawan Toffees and Chyawan Gummies. This change of experience has been a resounding success among both parents and kids. We will continue to innovate and adapt the science of Ayurved to today’s consumer needs,'' said Rajeev Khandelwal, CEO - FMCG, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group. Instances of illnesses due to compromised immunity, respiratory condition and digestion issues have always been common among children. Parents usually find it difficult to keep some of these in check due to kids' moods and challenge in consuming traditional immunity boosters like Chyawanprash. Hence this innovation helps parents in creating an easy immunity routine for kids and easily blend it with their breakfast or lunch or snack time. All it takes is just two Chyawan Toffees or Chyawan Gummies to provide kids the goodness of chyawanprash. Each Chyawan Toffee contains over 20 super herbs found in Chyawanprash and Chyawan Gummy is packed with 40 Super Herbs. Amla, Giloy, Pippali, Kantakari, Brahmi, Shankhapushpi, Jyotishmati, Haritaki, Draksha, and Tejpata are some of the common super herbs in these innovative formats. These super herbs help in - Boosting Immunity, Respiratory Wellness, Enhancing Brain Function & Memory and Improving Appetite. If you are a parent looking to try this for your kids, you can buy it here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

 Austria
2
Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. cases - CDC; Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children and more

Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. ...

 Global
3
You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar joining Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao And...

 India
4
EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022