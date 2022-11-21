Left Menu

TMC slams Goa govt's 'marriage only' tweak to Ladli Laxmi scheme

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 21-11-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 16:00 IST
The Trinamool Congress on Monday criticised the Goa government for restricting the benefits of the 'Ladli Laxmi' scheme for girls only for the purpose of marriage.

The scheme, when introduced by the government of late Manohar Parrikar in July 2012, envisaged benefits related to marriage, education and business.

The beneficiary gets Rs 1 lakh on turning 18 by means of a fixed deposit jointly in the name of Director of Women and Child Development department and the applicant (girl).

''The state government has restricted the benefits of the Laxmi Ladli scheme only for the purpose of marriage, as if marriage is the end of everything. The benefit of the scheme should be given to girls who want to study further or start their own business,'' Goa TMC spokesperson Avita Bandodkar said.

Director of Women and Child Development department Deepali Naik said the decision has been taken by the state government and her department was only the implementing agency.

