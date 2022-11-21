Left Menu

Education system should break barriers and empower students, Pradhan says

Speaking about NEP 2020, he said that the National Education Policy 2020, a philosophical document in line with the vision of Prime  Minister Shri Narendra Modi is under implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 18:30 IST
Education system should break barriers and empower students, Pradhan says
Shri Pradhan said that our wealth creators have also to play an important role in developing the workforce of the 21st century. Image Credit: Twitter(@dpradhanbjp)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Shri Dharmendra Pradhan today, addressed the National Council Meeting of the CII and spoke about the need for industry, academia and policy makers to work together to create a future-ready workforce for the 21st century and drive economic growth and social welfare.

Speaking about NEP 2020, he said that the National Education Policy 2020, a philosophical document in line with the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is under implementation. From early childhood to higher education and skill development, we are working to ensure holistic learning at all levels, he added.

The Minister further said that Education system should break barriers and empower students. We are introducing education in mother tongue and local languages to make education ecosystem more inclusive.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has said from the ramparts of the Red Fort about the need for wealth creators in the society. Government must play the role of facilitator with the spirit of Minimum Government, Maximum Governance, he further added.

Shri Pradhan said that our wealth creators have also to play an important role in developing the workforce of the 21st century. He called upon the industry to create an enabling ecosystem in line with the spirit of the National Education Policy 2020.

He stated that by creating the right knowledge demand, investing more in R&D, focusing on re-skilling, up-skilling of the existing workforce, the members of the industry can contribute to creating a more vibrant workforce and building the future of India.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

 Austria
2
Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. cases - CDC; Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children and more

Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. ...

 Global
3
You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar joining Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao And...

 India
4
EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022