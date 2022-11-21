Education system should break barriers and empower students, Pradhan says

Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Shri Dharmendra Pradhan today, addressed the National Council Meeting of the CII and spoke about the need for industry, academia and policy makers to work together to create a future-ready workforce for the 21st century and drive economic growth and social welfare.

Speaking about NEP 2020, he said that the National Education Policy 2020, a philosophical document in line with the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is under implementation. From early childhood to higher education and skill development, we are working to ensure holistic learning at all levels, he added.

The Minister further said that Education system should break barriers and empower students. We are introducing education in mother tongue and local languages to make education ecosystem more inclusive.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has said from the ramparts of the Red Fort about the need for wealth creators in the society. Government must play the role of facilitator with the spirit of Minimum Government, Maximum Governance, he further added.

Shri Pradhan said that our wealth creators have also to play an important role in developing the workforce of the 21st century. He called upon the industry to create an enabling ecosystem in line with the spirit of the National Education Policy 2020.

He stated that by creating the right knowledge demand, investing more in R&D, focusing on re-skilling, up-skilling of the existing workforce, the members of the industry can contribute to creating a more vibrant workforce and building the future of India.

(With Inputs from PIB)