Left Menu

Nursery admission process in Delhi's private schools to begin from December 1

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 19:48 IST
Nursery admission process in Delhi's private schools to begin from December 1
  • Country:
  • India

The admission process for entry level classes in private schools here for the 2023-24 academic session will begin from December 1, the Directorate of Education (DoE) announced on Monday.

While the last date for application is December 23, the first list of shortlisted candidates will be declared on January 20.

''The admission process for pre-school, pre-primary and class 1 will commence from December 1 for open seats in private unaided recognised schools of Delhi for the session 2023-24,'' the DoE said in a notification.

''The first list of children who will be selected for admission along with the waiting list, will be out on January 20, while the second list for the same will be uploaded on February 6,'' it said.

The details of all entry level classes along with seats available for admission will be declared by all schools by December 16. ''All private unaided recognised schools shall upload their criteria for admission by November 28,'' the notification said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

 Austria
2
Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. cases - CDC; Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children and more

Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. ...

 Global
3
You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar joining Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao And...

 India
4
EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022