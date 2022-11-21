Left Menu

Pradhan calls upon industry to collaborate with institutes beyond IITs to boost R&D, innovation

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday called upon the industry to collaborate with institutes beyond IITs to build capacities in research, development and innovation.Pradhan made the comments in his address at the national council meeting of the Confederation of Indian Industry CII.Our NITs, colleges and universities are brimming with talent and enormous capacity.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2022 20:12 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 20:10 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@dpradhanbjp)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday called upon the industry to collaborate with institutes beyond IITs to build capacities in research, development and innovation.

Pradhan made the comments in his address at the national council meeting of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

''Our NITs, colleges and universities are brimming with talent and enormous capacity. Industry must collaborate not just with IITs but institutes beyond IITs to build capacities in research and development and innovation,'' he said. ''Our wealth creators have to play an important role in developing the workforce of the 21st century. I call upon the industry to create an enabling ecosystem in line with the spirit of the NEP (National Education Policy) 2020,'' the minister said. Pradhan said by creating the right knowledge demand, investing more in research and development and focusing on reskilling and upskilling of the existing workforce, members of the industry can contribute to creating a more vibrant workforce and building the future of India.

He emphasised that the industry, academia and policymakers need to work together to create a future-ready workforce for the 21st century and drive economic growth and social welfare.

Terming the NEP a ''philosophical document'', Pradhan said it is under implementation. ''From early childhood to higher education and skill development, we are working to ensure holistic learning at all levels,'' he said.

He said that an education system should break barriers and empower students. ''We are introducing education in mother tongue and local languages to make the education ecosystem more inclusive,'' the minister said.

