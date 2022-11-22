Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-11-2022 15:37 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 15:29 IST
Degree not a mere honour, but basic right: TN CM
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said educational qualification was not a mere honour for an individual but a basic right.

Addressing the 104th Convocation of city-based Queen Mary's College for women, the Chief Minister also exhorted the passing out graduates to attain maximum heights using one's qualification.

He recalled the various efforts towards women empowerment in Tamil Nadu over the decades and said ''we have crossed many roadblocks in the name of religion and culture,'' and have ended issues like child marriage and made education primary for women.

''That is why I request the first generation graduates in you to teach your subsequent generations. The degree behind your name is not a mere honour but it is your basic right,'' the Chief Minister said.

He listed out his government's various pro-women initiatives, including free bus travel for them, saying it was aimed at ensuring their economic self-reliance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

