Left Menu

Leopard spotted on IIT-Bombay campus, forest dept alerted

Sightings during the day are not very common, he said.However, as the IIT-B is located close to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park there are chances of sightings in the day too.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-11-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 18:11 IST
Leopard spotted on IIT-Bombay campus, forest dept alerted
  • Country:
  • India

A leopard was allegedly spotted on the campus of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) in Powai here and the forest department was alerted, a forest official said on Tuesday.

A distress call was made to the forest department on Monday morning and a team was sent to the spot to investigate if the sighting was of concern, the official said.

Leopards are generally nocturnal. Sightings during the day are not very common, he said.

However, as the IIT-B is located close to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park there are chances of sightings in the day too. Moreover, with the drop in temperature in the last 48 hours and the cold wave alert, leopards can be spotted during the day, he said. ''Our teams are investigating and initiating all necessary actions, we appeal to students, staff and IIT management and other citizens not to panic,'' the official said, urging people to report any wildlife distress incident to the forest department’s control room number 1926.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

 South Africa
2
(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the Moon today

(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the M...

 Global
3
Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidic hothouse: Study

Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidi...

 Global
4
Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022