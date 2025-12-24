Left Menu

Aryan Roopa Anand Leads at Prestigious IGPL Invitational

Aryan Roopa Anand maintained his lead at the IGPL Invitational in Sri Lanka after a challenging second round. Despite early bogeys, Anand's skills secured his position at 11-under, closely followed by legendary and emerging players in this competitive golf tournament.

Colombo | Updated: 24-12-2025 20:06 IST
Aryan Roopa Anand
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Aryan Roopa Anand demonstrated resilience and skill as he maintained his lead at the IGPL Invitational in Sri Lanka. Despite a challenging start with two early bogeys, Anand finished strong with a last-hole birdie, keeping his position at the top with an impressive 11-under score.

Local amateur Kaya Daluwatte matched Anand's score, while India's veteran golfer, SSP Chawrasia, stayed close in second place at 10-under. Notably, Jeev Milkha Singh, a seasoned player with multiple European and Japan Tour victories, held the fourth position on the leaderboard after the second day of this premier event.

Youth talent was also on display as Zoravar Randhawa outperformed his well-known father, Jyoti Randhawa, for the second consecutive day. Zoravar's improved performance secured him a T-12 position at 4-under, showcasing the blend of experience and emerging talent in this fiercely contested competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

