Congress Urges Probe into Major Codeine Cough Syrup Scam
The Congress demands a judicial probe into a huge codeine-based cough syrup scam spanning several regions. They urge resignations from top health authorities following alleged deaths linked to spurious medicines. Concerns include government inaction and potential connections involving political figures.
The Congress Party has called for a court-supervised judicial inquiry into a sprawling drug scam involving the mass production and distribution of codeine-based cough syrup across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal, and Nepal. Allegations suggest that the syrup is being used as an addictive substance.
Citing worsening health incidents, including children's deaths in Madhya Pradesh, Congress asked for the resignation of Union Health Minister J P Nadda and Madhya Pradesh Health Minister. The party criticized the inaction of state and central governments, particularly highlighting the silence of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Concerns were voiced at a press conference lead by Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, who implicated political figures and questioned the escape of the alleged scheme mastermind linked to a prominent JDU leader. The controversy raises issues of accountability and demands immediate governmental transparency and intervention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
