Left Menu

Congress Urges Probe into Major Codeine Cough Syrup Scam

The Congress demands a judicial probe into a huge codeine-based cough syrup scam spanning several regions. They urge resignations from top health authorities following alleged deaths linked to spurious medicines. Concerns include government inaction and potential connections involving political figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 20:08 IST
Congress Urges Probe into Major Codeine Cough Syrup Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress Party has called for a court-supervised judicial inquiry into a sprawling drug scam involving the mass production and distribution of codeine-based cough syrup across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal, and Nepal. Allegations suggest that the syrup is being used as an addictive substance.

Citing worsening health incidents, including children's deaths in Madhya Pradesh, Congress asked for the resignation of Union Health Minister J P Nadda and Madhya Pradesh Health Minister. The party criticized the inaction of state and central governments, particularly highlighting the silence of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Concerns were voiced at a press conference lead by Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, who implicated political figures and questioned the escape of the alleged scheme mastermind linked to a prominent JDU leader. The controversy raises issues of accountability and demands immediate governmental transparency and intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025