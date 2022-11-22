VP Dhankhar hosts dinner for Rajya Sabha MPs, fourth in series

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday hosted a group of Rajya Sabha members for dinner at the Upa Rashtrapati Niwas here, the fourth such reception he has hosted since taking office on August 11.

Union Minister L Murugan, Nationalist Congress Party's Praful Patel, Congress' Rajiv Shukla and BJP's Sushil Modi were among those present for the dinner, sources said.

Dhankhar is likely to host two more dinners before the Winter Session of Parliament, which begins on December 7 and concludes on December 29.

This will be his first session as the presiding officer of the Rajya Sabha.

Dhankhar has been asking the members for their suggestions on ways to reduce disruptions in House proceedings and improve productivity, officials said.

