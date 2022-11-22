DU Academic Council approves second-semester syllabi of four-year undergraduate programmes

Left Menu

The Delhi Universitys Academic Council on Tuesday approved the second semester syllabi of four-year undergraduate programmes based on the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework.Resolutions in this regard were put forward during the meeting.The council discussed the syllabi of 100 undergraduate courses, including BA Business Economics Hons, BA Multi-Media and Mass Communication Hons, BSc Electronic Science Hons and BSc Microbiology Hons.

The Delhi University's Academic Council on Tuesday approved the second semester syllabi of four-year undergraduate programmes based on the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework.

Resolutions in this regard were put forward during the meeting.

The council discussed the syllabi of 100 undergraduate courses, including BA Business Economics (Hons), BA Multi-Media and Mass Communication (Hons), BSc Electronic Science (Hons) and BSc Microbiology (Hons). ''The Academic Council has approved the syllabi of the second semester of undergraduate courses,'' a council member said. The matter will now be taken up by the varsity's Executive Council, its top decision-making body.

The university had earlier approved only the first-year syllabi.

A new curriculum has been implemented from the 2022-23 academic year after the Executive Council, in February, approved an Undergraduate Curriculum Framework-2022, as formulated by a National Education Policy cell. First-semester classes began on November 2 and will end in March. Classes for the second semester will begin in March and run till July.

The council has also approved an additional 12 earned leaves every year for the next three years.

