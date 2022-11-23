HC directs CBI to investigate on whose instruction application filed by SSC to secure jobs of staff illegally recruited

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the CBI to investigate as to on whose instruction an application was filed before it by the West Bengal Central School Service Commission (SSC) to secure the jobs of staff illegally recruited for state government-sponsored and aided educational institutions by creating extra posts.

The CBI is already probing illegal appointments in such schools on earlier orders of the high court.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay directed the CBI to file a report as to the origin of the instruction or the decision for filing of such an application within seven days before the court.

''I further direct CBI to take immediate steps from today evening itself to start the investigation to know whose brainchild is this, i.e., saving the illegally appointed persons,'' Justice Gangopadhyay ordered.

The court said that after perusing files produced by the SSC, it did not find any instruction was given to the advocates of the Commission to file such an application.

In the application some submissions have been made before this court to pass an order whereby illegally appointed persons' services would be retained by creating supernumerary posts and the genuine persons' appointments in lieu of available vacancies will also not be disturbed, Justice Gangopadhyay said. The court observed that it is an organised crime which has been committed in respect of school employees' appointment.

Justice Gangopadhyay said that a large number of genuine candidates have not got jobs while some persons got recruited ''though it has been declared by this court in respect of some of the cases that those appointments are invalid and of no effect.'' The court said that it wants to know at whose instance such an application ''for perpetuating the illegal appointments'' has been made. He also directed the SSC to start counseling of candidates for the posts in respect of which this court has declared the appointments are invalid and are of no effect in terms of the West Bengal Central School Service Rules by December 15. Justice Gangopadhyay also directed the School Education Department secretary Manish Jain to appear personally before it on Thursday to give reply to some questions to be put by the court.

