Gehlot urges people to rise above caste, religion

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said divisions in the name of caste and religion weaken the society and urged people to rise above such considerations.

Gehlot was speaking at a programme in the state's Karauli district.

''People should rise above caste and religion and serve human beings. This was also the advice of Lord Mahavir,'' he said.

''Unfortunately, we are divided in the name of caste and religion, so the society becomes weak,'' the chief minister added.

Gehlot said the teachings of Lord Mahavir are relevant even today in the country and the world. Intellectuals from all over the world respect the ancient culture of India because it follows the principles of peace and non-violence, he said. The chief minister said development of the society is possible only by establishing peace, non-violence and social harmony.

Gehlot that he got acquainted with the teachings of Lord Mahavir from his childhood. To spread the ideology of truth and non-violence, the Department of Peace and Non-violence has been established in the state. ''Excellent work is being done by the department to incorporate non-violent ideas on a large scale through various programmes,'' he added.

