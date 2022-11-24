Rajasthan has emerged as model state for public welfare schemes, says CM Gehlot

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday claimed that Rajasthan's public welfare schemes were being discussed in the entire country and said his government was working to provide maximum relief to people amid an environment of inflation and unemployment.

Calling education and health his government's priorities, Gehlot said the schemes for the common man were being effectively implemented in every field.

In a statement, Gehlot said Rajasthan had emerged as a model state due to its public welfare schemes in health care. Through the Chief Minister Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme, the common man has got freedom from the worry of expensive treatment, he said. Treatment up to Rs 10 lakh has been made free for people of Rajasthan under the scheme. Gehlot said the state was also making continuous progress in education, adding that it was a basic requirement for the development of any society. Students are getting quality education for free at Mahatma Gandhi (English Medium) Schools, he said.

He also said under the Chief Minister Kisan Urja Mitra Yojana, the electricity bills of 8 lakh farmers had dropped to zero.

Demanding 'national project status' to the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project, Gehlot said the project would ensure availability of drinking and irrigation water in a large area of ​​Rajasthan.

State Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said the government was working to promote medical education by opening medical and nursing colleges in every district.

