Panchayat polls: 55 percent polling recorded till 2 pm

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-11-2022 15:00 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 14:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Nearly 55 percent voters exercised their franchise till 2 pm on Friday in four districts of Haryana in the final phase of panchayat polls to elect sarpanches and panches of gram panchayats, officials said.

Polling began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm in the four districts of Faridabad, Fatehabad, Hisar and Palwal.

By 2 pm, over 60 percent voters had cast their vote in Palwal, 57 percent in Fatehabad, over 51 percent in Hisar and about 52 percent in Faridabad.

Voting is being held to elect 929 sarpanches and 10,362 panches in 25 blocks of the four districts.

Singh said that over 22 lakh voters are eligible to cast their vote in these four districts.

After the completion of the polling of all three phases of Panchayati Raj Institutions in the state, the results of the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members will be declared on November 27.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

