BJP releases 'Sankalp Patra' for Delhi MCD polls; online services, 100% garbage processing promised

Union minister Piyush Goyal on Friday released the BJP's party manifesto 'Sankalp Patra' for Delhi MCD polls which includes bringing all services online and 100 percent garbage processing. Reading out the 12-point manifesto, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said all services of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be brought online through a mobile application within 100 days. ''Hundred percent garbage will be processed through waste-to-energy conversion for a green and clean Delhi. Every slum dweller will be provided flats and 17,000 flats are ready for allotment. The BJP will also do away with trade and health licenses, and also abolish factory licenses,'' he said.

Gupta also announced that 50 'jan rasois' run by women will be opened in the city at Rs 5 per meal. ''Free cycles will be provided to meritorious girls in MCD schools and all such schools will be upgraded as smart schools by 2027,'' he added. The saffron party also promised to construct 1,000 permanent Chhath ghats in MCD parks if it is voted back to power in the civic body polls. Addressing the event, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said Delhi is an important city, but the AAP government's corruption has dented the image of politicians in the country. ''The AAP government has failed to reply on selling of MCD tickets, massage received by its jailed minister and excise policy irregularities,'' he said.

The minister also accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of depriving the municipal corporations of their due funds.

He alleged that the AAP government's achievements are nothing except publicity and advertisements, adding that the party has been exposed and ''people betrayed by it will no longer be misled''.

''... Delhiites will support the BJP in the MCD polls,'' Goyal emphasised. The civic body polls will be held on December 4, while counting of votes will take place on December 7.

