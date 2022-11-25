Left Menu

GoM on GST levy on casinos, online gaming to submit report next week

That report will be the basis of whatever the new report is.The 8-member GoM include Thiaga Rajan, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Finance Ministers of West Bengal Chandrima Bhattacharya, Gujarat Kanubhai Desai, Uttar Pradesh Suresh Kumar Khanna, Telangana T Harish Rao, and Goa Industries Minister Mauvin Godinho.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2022 16:53 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 16:33 IST
GoM on GST levy on casinos, online gaming to submit report next week
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The state finance ministers' panel for GST levy on casinos, online gaming and horse racing will submit its report to the GST Council next week, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said on Friday.

Sangma-headed Group of Ministers (GoM) held its final meeting on the issue earlier this week and is understood to have recommended a GST levy of 28 percent on online gaming, irrespective of whether it is a game of skill or chance.

However, in the absence of consensus on whether the tax should be levied on only the fees charged by the portal or the entire consideration, including the bet amount received from participants, the GoM has decided to refer all the suggestions to the GST Council for a final decision.

Asked when the GoM would send the report to the council, Sangam said: ''We will submit the report next week''.

Currently, online gaming attracts 18 percent GST. The tax is levied on gross gaming revenue, which is the fees charged by online gaming portals.

The GoM in its earlier report submitted to the council in June had suggested a 28 percent GST on the full value of the consideration, including the contest entry fee, paid by the player without making a distinction such as games of skill or chance. However, the council had asked the GoM to reconsider its report.

Talking to reporters, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister P Thiaga Rajan said, ''There was already a report submitted once. That report will be the basis of whatever the new report is''.

The 8-member GoM include Thiaga Rajan, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Finance Ministers of West Bengal (Chandrima Bhattacharya), Gujarat (Kanubhai Desai), Uttar Pradesh (Suresh Kumar Khanna), Telangana (T Harish Rao), and Goa Industries Minister Mauvin Godinho.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy radars

IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy rad...

 India
2
Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Global
3
Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera cases; Measles now an imminent global threat due to pandemic, say WHO and CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera ...

 Global
4
Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K districts

Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022