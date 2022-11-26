Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-11-2022 07:50 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 07:50 IST
Bengal: Transgenders to be able to apply for govt jobs under general category
The West Bengal cabinet has decided to allow people from the transgender community to apply for government jobs under the general category, an official said.

A bill in this regard will be introduced during the next budget session, he said.

''This new law will be helpful for transgenders in getting jobs. It will be formulated in the next budget session,'' the official said on Friday.

State Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said the new rules will be worked out based on the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked the social welfare department to formulate rules that will enable transgenders to have equal opportunities in all fields.

