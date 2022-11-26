Left Menu

Head constable thrashed, robbed in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-11-2022 16:43 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 16:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Three unidentified miscreants allegedly thrashed and robbed a 34-year-old police constable posted in the anti-terrorist squad here on Friday, officials said on Saturday.

Sunil Kumar took an e-rickshaw near Gurudwara mod to go to Adarsh Nagar. The accused were already sitting in the e-rickshaw and threatened the constable with a knife, Station House Officer, Adarsh Nagar, Sajjan Kaviya said.

The accused hit the constable and snatched his mobile phone, wallet which had Rs 5,000 cash and ATM card, and left him at Jagatpura, police said.

Kaviya said an FIR has been registered in this connection.

