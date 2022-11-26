Left Menu

Ladakh councillors to get Rs 60,000 allowance, total emoluments hiked to Rs 1.20 lakh

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-11-2022 23:16 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 23:16 IST
Ladakh councillors to get Rs 60,000 allowance, total emoluments hiked to Rs 1.20 lakh
  • Country:
  • India

Councillors in the Union Territory of Ladakh will now get allowances worth Rs 60,000 per month, increasing their total emoluments to Rs 1.20 lakh per month, officials said on Saturday.

A notification was issued by commissioner-secretary general administration department (GAD) Ajeet Kumar Sahu on Saturday.

''Councillors of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDCs) of Leh and Kargil shall be getting additional monthly constituency allowance at Rs 40,000, besides office and telephone allowance at Rs 10,000 and medical allowance of Rs 10,000,'' it stated. PTI AB SRY SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

 Global
2
Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

 Global
3
Hubble pierces through the dusty veil enshrouding this sparkling stellar nursery

Hubble pierces through the dusty veil enshrouding this sparkling stellar nur...

 Global
4
What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very different

What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very dif...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022