Biplab Deb breaks bread with rickshaw-puller with whom travelled during schools days

Sunil Das, a rickshaw puller in Murapara -- an obscure locality in Tripura's Gomati district, was stunned when Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb landed in his courtyard on Sunday afternoon for lunch.

As part of 'Ghare Ghare BJP' programme ahead of the assembly elections, Deb led a rally in the district's Matabari constituency and conducted a door-to-door campaign.

In the course of the programme, the former chief minister met Das, who used to take him and his family on his rickshaw from Murapara to Udaipur, the district headquarters.

''Literally words fall short to express the kind of satisfaction I have received after meeting Biplab who was very young then. What is more fascinating is he had lunch in my hut despite being a big political leader,'' said Das.

''We feel proud that someone from our village went on to become the chief minister of the state and now, a Rajya Sabha MP. His father Hirudhan Deb, who was a member of Jansangh, used to help me whenever I sought,'' he recalled.

Das said that Deb's father had once become the guarantor for a loan he took for buying a rickshaw.

''Days have gone by but the memory is fresh,'' he said.

Deb said he used to travel in Das's rickshaw when he was in school.

''During my school days, I used to take rides on his rickshaw. My family members also used his rickshaw these days,'' he said.

''I am overwhelmed by the way he welcomed me to his room and offered lunch,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)