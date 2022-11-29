Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2022 09:21 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 09:21 IST
President Murmu to visit Haryana Tuesday
President Droupadi Murmu will attend the International Gita Festival in Kurukshetra and various other programmes during her two-day visit to Haryana beginning Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the president will grace the International Gita Seminar on Tuesday.

She will also virtually launch the Mukhyamantri Swasthya Sarvekshan Yojana, the Haryana e-ticketing projects for all public road transport facilities and lay the foundation stone for a medical college in Sirsa, it said.

The 539-bed medical college will be built over about 22 acres and it will have 100 MBBS seats, according to an official statement issued in Chandigarh.

The same day, the president will address the 18th convocation of NIT Kurukshetra. In the evening, she will attend a civic reception at Haryana Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh to be hosted in her honour by the Haryana government.

On November 30, President Murmu will interact with ASHA workers, women wrestlers, Olympians, other sportspersons as well as girl students, before returning to Delhi, the statement said.

In view of the president's visit, around 4,000 police personnel have been deployed while the Brahmasarovar area is being monitored with the help of more than 250 CCTV cameras.

