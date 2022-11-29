New wharekura to extend Māori Medium Education

A new Year 1-13 wharekura will extend Māori Medium Education into Porirua West from 2027, Associate Education Minister Kelvin Davis announced today.

"The establishment of Te Kākā Kura o Ngāti Toa Rangatira will over time provide a local option for up to 200 tamariki and rangatahi on the western side of the Porirua harbour," Kelvin Davis said.

"This new wharekura is another major step forward in the development of our Māori Medium Education Network, given almost a third of ākonga in the Porirua region identify as Māori.

"It will help local ākonga succeed in an environment that uplifts and protects iwi values.

"Tikanga and kawa will be embedded in the curriculum and teachings of Ngāti Toa kaumatua and kuia, underpinned by the Ngāti Toa Education Strategy and Māori Education Strategy, Ka Hikitia."

The Government has a goal of strengthening Māori Medium Education and growing the number of learners by 30% by 2040.

To do that investment is being made in areas such as teacher training and the current infrastructure, but new classrooms will also be needed to meet demand.

The Porirua wharekura follows a previous announcement in September of another wharekura in Fielding.

Porirua West is a growth area, with new housing development including Kenepuru Landing.

"I would like to acknowledge Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira for their dedication in seeking the establishment of this designated character school," Kelvin Davis said.

"Once a suitable site has been found in the Titahi Bay area, an Establishment Board will be appointed."

The kura is expected to open by 2027, initially as a Year 1-8 kura with a roll of 45, growing to 200 as secondary levels are added over subsequent years.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)