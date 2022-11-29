Left Menu

Leopard found dead in UP

PTI | Etawah | Updated: 29-11-2022 15:03 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 14:51 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A leopard died after getting trapped between tree trunks in a dense forest in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district, an official said on Tuesday.

The body of a female leopard was found trapped between tree trunks in the ravine of Pura Murong village under Badhpura development block, divisional forest director A K Shukla said.

Shukla said it appeared that the leopard's waist might have got stuck while jumping or passing through between the trunks.

The forest staff pulled out the leopard from the trunk of the tree and its body has been sent for postmortem examination, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

