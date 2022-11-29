Leopard found dead in UP

A leopard died after getting trapped between tree trunks in a dense forest in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district, an official said on Tuesday.

The body of a female leopard was found trapped between tree trunks in the ravine of Pura Murong village under Badhpura development block, divisional forest director A K Shukla said.

Shukla said it appeared that the leopard's waist might have got stuck while jumping or passing through between the trunks.

The forest staff pulled out the leopard from the trunk of the tree and its body has been sent for postmortem examination, he added.

