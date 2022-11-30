No display of any cultural items of Eastern Nagaland tribes in Hornbill festival: ENSF & ENWO

With only a day left for the Hornbill Festival to start, students and women organizations of Eastern Nagaland have said there would be no display of any cultural items of the seven tribes of during the mega event.

The Hornbill festival termed festival of festivals will be inaugurated by Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar on Thursday, an official said.

The festival will continue till December 10, showcasing Nagaland's deep-rooted traditions and its rich cultural heritage in all its ethnicity, diversity, and grandeur, the official said.

''No individual, group or organization and government agencies should display any cultural items belonging to seven tribes of Eastern Nagaland during the entire Hornbill Festival under any circumstances,'' stated Eastern Naga Students' Federation (ENSF) and Eastern Nagaland Women's Organization (ENWO) in a release.

The ENSF and ENWO made the declaration while reiterating the stand of their parent body – Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO) to abstain from participating in the ensuing Hornbill festival after consultation with all the former ENSF officials, all former ENSF Presidents, ENSF Advisors and senior ENSF Advisors.

ENPO, an apex body of the seven major tribes of the six districts in eastern Nagaland, has been demanding a separate state of Frontier Nagaland. It has declared that it would not participate in any elections and other official functions, including the Hornbill Festival, unless its demand is fulfilled.

The ENPO-Central Executive Council meeting (CEC) on October 14 held at Tuensang decided to abstain from participation in Hornbill Festival followed by subsequent re-affirmation on November 16.

The ENPO tribes occupies six districts of Nagaland – Mon, Noklak, Kiphire, Longleng, Shamator and Tuensang.

The tribes are Chang, Khiamniungan, Konyak, Phom, Tikhir, Sangtam and Yimkhiung.

Advisor for Tourism and Art and Culture Department H Khehovi Yepthomi told a press conference in Kohima on Tuesday that the government was making efforts to bring them in and was still waiting for their final response.

The government is ready to welcome visitors and tourists to witness the rich tradition and culture of the 18 different Naga tribes, he said.

He, however, said that if the ENPO tribes do not come forward, alternate plans have been put in place.

THe ENSF and ENWO said they have no objection to the Government of Nagaland, Home Department order asking Village Guards (VGs) to participate in the Statehood Day Celebration on December 1 at Kohima. They, however, said that VG personnel being government employees can be present on the Statehood day in the capacity of official duty, but they can participate only in their official uniform and not in traditional cultural attire as demanded by the government.

They also directed the VG personnel not to display any cultural items of the seven tribes of Eastern Nagas, presentation of cultural songs and dances and use of Morungs allotted to the seven tribes of Eastern Nagas at Kisama as it is totally prohibited as per ENPO-CEC resolution.

In the event of failure, the two organizations cautioned that they initiate stringent action against the defaulters.

