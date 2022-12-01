Left Menu

No proposal to open colleges for Muslim women: Karnataka CM

Rejecting reports that the Karnataka government has given consent to the Wakf Board to open 10 colleges for Muslim women students in the state, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said no such discussions have taken place at any level of his administration.As the topic drew ire from some Right wing groups, the Chief Minister clarified that it might be the personal view of the Wakf board Chairman and not the stand of his government....I dont know, it might be his Wakf Chairman personal view.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-12-2022 15:29 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 15:25 IST
No proposal to open colleges for Muslim women: Karnataka CM
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rejecting reports that the Karnataka government has given consent to the Wakf Board to open 10 colleges for Muslim women students in the state, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said no such discussions have taken place at any level of his administration.

As the topic drew ire from some Right-wing groups, the Chief Minister clarified that it might be the personal view of the Wakf board Chairman and not the stand of his government.

''...I don't know, it might be his (Wakf Chairman) personal view. It has not been discussed in any quarters of our government and it is not the stand of my government. If anything is there, let the Wakf Chairman come and speak to me,'' Bommai said in response to a question.

Karnataka Minister for Haj and Wakf Shashikala Jolle too has issued a statement clarifying that there was no proposal or file before the government regarding starting separate colleges for Muslim women.

Terming reports that the government has already given its approval for stating such colleges as ''far from the truth'', she said, ''the statement in this regard by the Wakf board Chairman is his personal one. I have already spoken to the Wakf board Chairman and have asked him to issue a clarification regarding the speculations which have arisen.'' Karnataka Wakf Board Chairman Maulana Shafti Saadi had recently said that it has been decided to start 10 colleges for girls in various districts in the state at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore per college, and the Chief Minister and Minister Jolle had given in principle consent to this project.

The new colleges will be opened in Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Kodagu, Chikkodi, Nippani, Kalaburagi, Bijapur, Bagalkote among other places in the State, he had said, adding that after the Hijab controversy, there has been demand from the Muslim community for women colleges to be started by Wakf Board, and they had even met Union Minister for Women & Child Development Smriti Irani in this regard.

However, Saadi said on Thursday the discussions have taken place at the Wakf Board level and the matter has not reached the government yet. ''The proposal is still getting ready and will be sent to the government in the days to come.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022