Marico launches gender-neutral second career programme

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2022 17:05 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 17:05 IST
Leading FMCG company Marico Ltd on Thursday announced the launch of Phoenix, a gender-neutral second career programme, to welcome professionals with career breaks.

Phoenix is a career transition programme that will offer opportunities to professionals who have taken a minimum 1-year career break and are keen to return to the corporate world, the company said in a release.

The programme respects individuality and welcomes candidates that may have taken a break to prioritise their health, fulfil their aspirations, or explore their passions.

To be eligible for the programme, the candidates need to have previous work experience of minimum two years.

The key components of the hiring process include project-based hiring, wherein the candidates will be hired as consultants for a duration of 6 months, 9 months, and 12 months. The final absorption will be based on their performance and role availability.

In lateral hiring, based on experience, the candidates will be hired directly in lateral roles.

''We recognise that the new-age workforce envisions their careers very differently. While for some, career breaks may arise out of different life stages or family needs, for others, career breaks may mean a chance to pursue their passions. Thus, we decided to extend it to all genders, without judging them on the reason for career break,'' Amit Prakash, CHRO of Marico Ltd, said.

