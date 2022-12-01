Left Menu

Taskin Ahmed ruled out of opening ODI vs India

We are waiting for Tamims scan report. He had a groin injury and physician asked him to have a scan to take a decision about his availability, said Minhajul.

Bangladesh pace spearhead Taskin Ahmed has been ruled out of the opening ODI against India in Mirpur on December 4 due to a recurring back pain, chairman of selectors Minhazul Abedin said.

''Taskin is ruled out from the opening game of the ODIs as his back pain recurred,'' BCB chief selector Minhajul told Cricbuzz on Thursday. ''We wil be seeing his progress before taking further decision regarding his participation,'' he added.

Veteran opener Tamim Iqbal has sustained groin injury in the warm-up game at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadiuum in Mirpur on November 30.

''We are waiting for Tamim's scan report. He had a groin injury and physician asked him to have a scan to take a decision about his availability,'' said Minhajul.

