JNU campus defacement: V-C asks students, staff to be vigilant to prevent such incidents in future

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 19:03 IST
A day after several buildings on the JNU campus were defaced with anti-Brahmin slogans, Vice-Chancellor Santishree D. Pandit on Friday asked students and staff members to be vigilant so that such incidents can be prevented in future.

The walls in Jawaharlal Nehru University's School of International Studies (SIS)- II building were defaced with graffiti asking members of Brahmin and Baniya communities to leave the campus and the country.

In a statement, JNU Registrar Ravikesh said that V-C Pandit visited SIS-I and SIS-II on Friday and took stock of the situation.

She interacted with the students, staff and faculty members and asked them to be vigilant so that such incidents are prevented in future, the statement said.

''The Vice-Chancellor has appealed to the JNU community to maintain the JNU ethos of inclusion, equality and harmony on the campus,'' it said.

Teacher and student bodies on Friday urged the JNU administration to conduct a free and fair inquiry to ensure peace on the campus.

