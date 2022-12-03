Left Menu

J-K: Agri university professor arrested after student alleges sexual harassment

Police have arrested a professor of an agricultural university in Jammu and Kashmirs Baramulla district after a student levelled allegations of sexual harassment against him, officials said on Saturday. In an order, the universitys registrar on Friday said the accused has been placed under suspension with immediate effect.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 03-12-2022 13:32 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 13:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Police have arrested a professor of an agricultural university in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district after a student levelled allegations of sexual harassment against him, officials said on Saturday. The accused professor was arrested late Friday night, the officials said.

The authorities on Friday night suspended the accused and initiated an inquiry against him after protests broke out in the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) at its Wadura campus in the north Kashmir district. The students demanded stern action against the accused who is the head of the division of the agriculture extension and communication at the university. The police also registered a case at police station Bomai and took up investigations, following which the accused was arrested late Friday night and remains in police custody, the officials said. In an order, the university's registrar on Friday said the accused has been placed under suspension with immediate effect. ''He shall remain attached with KVK, Pombai, Kulgam,'' the order read.

