Maha: Akola zilla parishad receives national award for empowerment of persons with disabilities

The zilla parishad in Maharashtras Akola district on Saturday received a national award for effective implementation of schemes for empowerment of citizens with disabilities, an official said. In keeping with the results, the zilla parishad will undertake various measures for the disabled in the district, it stated.

PTI | Akola | Updated: 03-12-2022 15:05 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 15:05 IST
The zilla parishad in Maharashtra's Akola district on Saturday received a national award for effective implementation of schemes for empowerment of citizens with disabilities, an official said. The Akola zilla parishad's chief executive officer Saurabh Katiyar received the award at a ceremony held at Vigyan Bhavan Delhi from President Draupadi Murmu, the official said.

Union Minister Virender Kumar and Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale were also present at the function held to mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

As per a release, a door-to-door survey of persons with disabilities was conducted on behalf of the district administration and the zilla parishad, which became known as the Akola pattern.

The survey revealed that the district had 44,094 persons with disabilities. In keeping with the results, the zilla parishad will undertake various measures for the disabled in the district, it stated.

