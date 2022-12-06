Left Menu

MP Police forms teams to arrest author of controversial book taught in Indore law college; govt sets up probe committee

The case was registered after activists of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad ABVP staged a protest on the premises of the government Law College in Indore alleging the book, being taught to students, has very objectionable contents against the Hindu community and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, which encourages religious fundamentalism.Meanwhile, the state Higher Education Department has set up a seven-member committee to look into the matter.

Madhya Pradesh Police has constituted teams to arrest the author of a controversial book against whom a case was registered last week, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Tuesday. The case was registered after activists of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest on the premises of the government Law College in Indore alleging the book, being taught to students, has very objectionable contents against the Hindu community and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, which encourages religious fundamentalism.

Meanwhile, the state Higher Education Department has set up a seven-member committee to look into the matter. An FIR was registered on Saturday against the author and the publisher of the book 'Collective Violence and Criminal Justice System', along with its principal and a professor.

The case was registered on charges of promoting enmity between different groups and hurting religious feelings, police had said.

''Police teams have been formed to arrest author Dr Farhat Khan and the publisher of the controversial book...will also write a letter to the department concerned to withdraw the doctorate of Dr Farhat Khan,'' Mishra told reporters in Bhopal.

Hitesh Khetrapal of Amar Law Publications, the Indore-based publisher of the book, had last week said the author had already submitted a letter of apology regarding the disputed portions of her book. Meanwhile, a seven-member committee has been set up by Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav to look into the matter. ''The committee includes officials of the higher education department. It will examine the matter and submit a report in three days,'' the minister said.

The law college principal Dr Inam-Ur-Rahman had resigned amid the controversy. Rahman had said he was innocent as he assumed the charge of the post in 2019 whereas the controversial book was bought in 2014.

