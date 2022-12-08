The last Date to Apply for IBSAT 2022 for All 9 Campuses of ICFAI Business School is Closing Soon

The ICFAI Foundation of Higher Education (The IFHE) has released the complete IBSAT 2022 schedule for the admission process for admission to MBA/PGPM 2023 in 9 campuses of ICFAI Business School (IBS). The date of the examination is 24th and 25th Dec 2022. The registration has already started and the last for registration for IBSAT 2022 is closing on the 16th of December 2022.

IBSAT 2022 exam slot booking for the preferred slot opened on November 4, 2022. The process is on a first come first serve basis. The earlier one book the exam city and slot, the better will be the chances to get the same. All 9 campuses of ICFAI Business School (IBS) will accept IBSAT 2022 scores for admission to MBA/PGPM 2023. Apart from IBSAT, the other important exams accepted by the ICFAI Business School (IBS) for admission in 2023 include CAT (2020 onwards), XAT (2020 Onward), NMAT by GMAC (2020 onwards), and GMAT. To register and apply online or offline for IBSAT 2022, one needs to pay a fee of Rs.1800/-.

What is IBSAT? IBSAT stands for the abbreviated form for ICFAI Business School Aptitude Test. It is among the top national-level MBA entrance exams in India which is conducted by the ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (Deemed to be University). It is the gateway to MBA/ PGPM 2023-25 for 9 campuses of ICFAI Business School (IBS) spread across the country namely, IBS Hyderabad, IBS Mumbai, IBS Bengaluru, IBS Pune, IBS Gurgaon, IBS Kolkata, IBS Ahmedabad, IBS Jaipur, and IBS Dehradun. IBSAT is a two-hour-long Computer Based Test (CBT) that comprises of multiple-choice questions and is aimed at testing the eligibility of the candidate for admission. IBSAT is generally conducted once a year, over two days in December. Qualified candidates will have to attend two processes, first the selection briefing and second the final selection process, i.e. Group discussion (GD) & Personal Interview (PI) round.

IBSAT 2022 Eligibility Criteria • Key points in IBSAT Eligibility Criteria 2022 for IBSAT 2022 Exam are: • Graduate in any discipline from a recognized university/institute with not less than 50 percent marks with a medium of instruction as English • Applicants should have completed a minimum of 15 years of education (on a 10+2+3 or 10+2+4 basis).

• Graduates with a course on one time sitting basis or on a two years basis do not fulfil the IBSAT 2022 eligibility requirement. • Candidate should complete education from English Medium or must have TOEFL/NELT/IELTS Scores • The applicants, who do not meet this IBSAT 2022 eligibility criteria of English as a medium of instruction at the undergraduate level, are supposed to submit the TOEFL/NELT/IELTS score by May 31, 2023.

Steps to Login to Complete IBSAT Application Form 2022 • One needs to IBSAT 2022 login to complete IBSAT application form online.

• Immediately after the primary IBSAT Registration, the IBSAT 2022 login ID and password will be provided through the mail.

• One needs to use IBSAT 2022 Login to complete IBSAT registration and make a payment of Rs.1800/- as a registration fee online.

• A hard copy of the IBSAT 2022 Bulletin will be sent in one week's time.

• IBSAT login is only available for the candidates who have successfully made the payment and the confirmation mail has yet to be sent to them.

IBSAT 2022 is relatively easier than other aptitude tests such as CAT, XAT, and NMAT by GMAC. IBSAT 2022 preparation is based on students' good understanding of the English Language, Grammar, Vocabulary, Usage, Composition (RC Passage solving skills), and good practice in Mathematics especially Arithmetic and Data Interpretation skills.

IBSAT 2022 Preparation Tips Following are some of the IBSAT 2022 preparation tips to guide the students on how to complete the IBSAT 2022 exam preparation: • Before starting IBSAT preparation for 2022, the students should go through the IBSAT exam pattern • The students can pick out their strong and weak areas in all the sections while checking the IBSAT preparation topics • They can take as many IBSAT Mocks during their IBSAT MBA preparation and do the analysis of each Mock.

ICFAI Foundation of Higher Education will release the IBSAT 2022 Result in the first week of January 2023. The download of score card for IBSAT Result 2022 begins with the declaration of the IBSAT result. Candidates who appear for the IBSAT 2022 can download their score card from the official IBSAT exam website by login in with their IBSAT ID and password to download their score card.

The IBSAT exam result will be uploaded on the IBSAT website by the ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (IFHE), a Deemed University, for the scorecard download.

To know more visit https://ibsindia.org/.

Contact: IBS Admission Office Plot No. 65, Nagarjuna Hills Punjagutta, Hyderabad - 500082 Telangana Ph: 040 - 23440963 (5 lines) Toll Free :1800 425 55 66 77 E-mail: ibsat@ibsindia.org

