Left Menu

MP: Varsity VCs to be called 'kulgurus' instead of 'kulpatis'

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 08-12-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 17:47 IST
MP: Varsity VCs to be called 'kulgurus' instead of 'kulpatis'
  • Country:
  • India

Vice chancellors of universities in Madhya Pradesh will, henceforth, be called 'Kulgurus' in place of the current term 'Kulpatis' as per directions issued by Governor Mangubhai Patel, an official said on Thursday.

He issued this directive while addressing the 100th meeting of the University Coordination Committee at the Sandipani auditorium of Raj Bhavan here during the day, the official said.

''Besides, the governor called upon all private and government universities to run employment-oriented courses and impart and maintain high standards of education,'' the official informed.

Patel said all universities should adopt five villages every year and run programmes focusing on health, cleanliness and community service there.

MP Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav and top department officials, including Additional Chief Secretary Shailendra Singh, Commissioner Karmaveer Sharma as well as DP Ahuja, Secretary to Governor, finance commissioner Janeshwar Patil and vice chancellors of all universities took part in the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Prehistoric 'wonderfully weird beast' Whatcheeria grew big quickly and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vaccination; French drug agency says under investigation over thyroid drug and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022