7 lakh candidates to appear in TET exam for around 11,000 primary teacher posts in Bengal

The West Bengal Board of Primary Education Board (WBBPE) is holding a Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) on Sunday after a gap of five years amid tight security arrangements, officials said.

The TET is being held to fill up around 11,000 vacancies for primary teacher posts in West Bengal government-sponsored and aided schools and nearly seven lakh candidates are taking the examination.

The 2014 TET examination results are mired in controversy over alleged irregularities in the recruitment process and the CBI is holding investigations in these on orders of the Calcutta High Court.

The state Transport department and the Metro Railway have made arrangements for additional services for ensuring smooth travel of the nearly seven lakh candidates taking the TET examination.

The TET 2022 is being held five years after the 2017 examination amid heavy security with substantial police presence at 1,460 examination centres across the state, an official said.

Recruitment of primary teachers on the basis of 2014 TET examination results, which is the subject of a huge controversy in the state, is being investigated by the CBI on orders of the Calcutta High Court.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is also probing the alleged money trail in the matter, arrested former state primary education board chairman Manik Bhattacharya, who is a Trinamool Congress MLA from Palashipara in Nadia district, two months back.

