All sub-registrars in Delhi to be women

From property registrations to marriage registrations, Delhi will now see only women sub-registrars involved in dealing with common people as Lt Governor V K Saxena directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to appoint them.

The move would mean that for the first time, all 22 Sub-Registrars (SRs) in Delhi government's Revenue department will be women officers.

In an official statement, the LG office said that it is expected that with women officers at the helm, the ''prevalent corruption, red-tapism and harassment of people at such offices will be mitigated''.

The sub-registrar offices are at the cutting edge of government's interface with the common citizens, it said.

