NITI Aayog's AIM, UNDP launch 5th edition of Youth Co:Lab

NITI Aayog's Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) and UNDP India on Thursday launched the fifth edition of 'Youth Co:Lab' to support young social entrepreneurs.

According to an official statement, the applications for this edition were launched by AIM mission director Chintan Vaishnav and UNDP India Resident Representative Dennis Curry.

Launched in partnership with AIM in 2019, Youth Co:Lab is an UNDP India initiative that aims to establish a common agenda for Asia-Pacific countries to invest in and empower youth to accelerate implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through leadership, social innovation, and entrepreneurship.

The Youth Co:Lab initiative, till date, has been implemented in 28 countries and territories, reaching over 2,00,000 participants, benefitting more than 11,000 young social entrepreneurs and supporting over 1,240 social enterprises, it said.

