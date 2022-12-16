Students preparing for future with initiatives like 'Delhi Robotics League': DyCM

There is immense enthusiasm among students to learn about new technology and the city government is giving them opportunities to move forward through programmes like Delhi Robotics League, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday.

The Delhi government will organise a first-of-its-kind 'Delhi Robotics League' for the students of classes 9 and 10 in government and private schools to showcase their robotics skills.

At the tournament, students will compete with working robots built and designed by them at different stages, and the winning team will receive a cash award, opportunities to receive seed capital and mentorship from IIT Delhi to begin an entrepreneurial venture.

Each team will consist of five students and a teacher will be involved as a mentor and there will be no fee for participating in the competition.

IIT Delhi's Technology Innovation Hub IHFC will play the role of knowledge partner and the Delhi government's School of Specialized Excellence will organise a boot camp for mentorship of the teams participating in the competition, the DoE said.

''Through this spectacular initiative, the Delhi government endeavours to generate curiosity for the field of robotics amongst children studying in its schools, to find and groom talent for the future of this field,'' a statement from the Directorate of Education (DoE) said.

The tournament will also be organised at the school-level across the country.

''Technology is rapidly changing all over the world in the current era. In this time of constant technological evolution, countries that can adapt and relearn reach the top of the developmental ladder. It is a matter of pride that through these events, the children studying in our schools are preparing themselves for the future,'' Sisodia said.

He said that the league will prove to be a new chapter for the education system of Delhi and create a conducive environment for promoting new-age science and technology in Delhi schools.

