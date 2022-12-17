Left Menu

Shanghai asks schools to hold classes online from Dec. 19

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2022 08:07 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 08:07 IST
Shanghai's education bureau has asked most grades in primary, middle and high school to hold classes online from Monday as worsening COVID-19 infections hit major cities across China.

The bureau on Saturday also asked kindergartens and childcare centres in the financial hub to shut all in-person classes from Monday, according to an online statement.

China last week jettisoned some of the world's toughest anti-COVID curbs and is now experiencing a spike in infections, with fears COVID could sweep across its 1.4 billion population during next month's Lunar New Year holiday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

