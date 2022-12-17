'My daughter in unable to speak or eat', says MCD school student's father

The father of the Class 5 girl who was assaulted by an MCD school teacher is still struggling to come to terms with the incident and said his daughter is unable to eat or speak due to a broken cheekbone.

The child is still in Safdarjung Hospital.

According to her father, the girl has also suffered injuries on her legs and the side of her head.

''She is unable to eat or drink anything. The doctor told us that she would be discharged today. But they informed us that she will be kept under observation for two more days,'' the father said.

He has demanded a harsher punishment for the teacher, saying ''how could someone do this to a child''.

Recalling the events of the day, the father, who is a daily wager, said he was informed about his daughter's injuries on a call from the school.

''I was at work when we received information from the school about the assault. We rushed to the school where we were told that she has been admitted to the Hindu Rao Hospital. I ran there,'' he said.

The father said the minor cried when he saw him and his wife lost consciousness.

''Though she was unable to speak when I saw her she started crying. My wife on the other hand fell unconscious,'' he said. ''We want the teacher to be removed and severely punished. She could harm any child. We send our children for education. She can do same thing to other students,'' he added.

According to the police, the teacher locked herself inside a classroom with students and ''violently'' threw water bottles before she picked up the girl, cut her hair and tossed her from the balcony.

According to doctors, the girl, aged around 11, has sustained a fracture in a facial bone.

The incident took place at around 11 am at the Delhi Nagar Nigam Balika Vidyalaya. Papers, books and bags lay scattered in the classroom as students ran out of the classroom in panic. The teacher had allegedly threatened to harm them as well, police said.

Police said the teacher, identified as Geeta Rani Deshwal (26), has been arrested, adding that the motive behind the incident is not clear yet.

