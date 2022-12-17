Left Menu

India vs Australia 4th women's T20I Scoreboard

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2022 20:39 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 20:39 IST
Scoreboard of the fourth women's T20 International between India and Australia here on Saturday.

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy retired hurt 30 Beth Mooney c Shafali b Sharma 2 Tahlia McGrath b Yadav 9 Ashleigh Gardner c Deol b Sharma 42 Ellyse Perry not out 72 Grace Harris not out 27 Extras: (B-2 LB-1 W-3) 6 Total: (For 3 wickets in 20 overs) 188 Fall of wickets: 1/24 2/46 3/140 Bowling: Renuka Singh 4-0-41-0, Anjali Sarvani 4-0-43-0, Deepti Sharma 4-0-35- 2, Radha Yadav 3-0-26-1, Shafali Verma 2-0-18-0, Devika Vaidya 3-0-22-0. More PTI PDS PDS PDS

