Left Menu

3 Allahabad University students demanding fee-hike rollback hurt in clash with security personnel

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 19-12-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 20:24 IST
3 Allahabad University students demanding fee-hike rollback hurt in clash with security personnel
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three Allahabad University students were injured and two motorcycles set ablaze during a clash between students agitating for the rollback of a fee hike and security personnel at the campus on Monday, police said.

Student leader Satyam Kushwaha told reporters that the varsity administration is intent on suppressing the students' movement instead of solving their grievances.

Police received information about the clash on campus, following which a force reached the spot and brought the situation under control, Prayagraj Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma said.

Two motorcycles were set on fire on the campus which was brought under control by the fire brigade team, he said.

Senior police and administrative officials are patrolling the campus and police personnel in large numbers have been deployed, a senior official said.

Talks are going on with the students who are present on the campus in large numbers, the official said.

Student leader Ajay Yadav 'Samrat' said three students were injured in the clash and have been given medical treatment.

The students agitating against the fee hike in the varsity have alleged that the administration is bent on suppressing the students.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: CIA Chief William Burns

India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: C...

 United States
2
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023; U.S. FDA approves Ferring Pharma's first gene therapy for bladder cancer and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China...

 Global
4
Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Research

Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Resea...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022