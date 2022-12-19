3 Allahabad University students demanding fee-hike rollback hurt in clash with security personnel

Three Allahabad University students were injured and two motorcycles set ablaze during a clash between students agitating for the rollback of a fee hike and security personnel at the campus on Monday, police said.

Student leader Satyam Kushwaha told reporters that the varsity administration is intent on suppressing the students' movement instead of solving their grievances.

Police received information about the clash on campus, following which a force reached the spot and brought the situation under control, Prayagraj Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma said.

Two motorcycles were set on fire on the campus which was brought under control by the fire brigade team, he said.

Senior police and administrative officials are patrolling the campus and police personnel in large numbers have been deployed, a senior official said.

Talks are going on with the students who are present on the campus in large numbers, the official said.

Student leader Ajay Yadav 'Samrat' said three students were injured in the clash and have been given medical treatment.

The students agitating against the fee hike in the varsity have alleged that the administration is bent on suppressing the students.

