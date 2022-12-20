Left Menu

Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Goa best-performers in social progress index

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2022 15:50 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 15:50 IST
Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Goa best-performers in social progress index
  • Country:
  • India

Puducherry, Lakshadweep, and Goa have emerged as best-performing states in the Social Progress Index (SPI), according to a report mandated by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM).

The report released by EAC – PM Chairman Bibek Debroy further said Aizawl (Mizoram), Solan (Himachal Pradesh) and Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) have emerged as the top 3 best-performing districts.

The report has been prepared by the Institute for Competitiveness and the Social Progress Imperative and was mandated by the EAC-PM.

SPI is a comprehensive tool intended to be a holistic measure of the social progress made by the country at the national and sub-national levels.

According to an official statement, understanding that the social progress of citizens is key to sustaining economic growth in the long run, the index complements the conventional measures of economic growth and development.

SPI assesses the performance of states and districts on three dimensions of social progress -- basic human needs, foundations of well being and opportunity.

The dimension of basic human needs assesses the performance of states and districts in terms of nutrition and basic medical care, water and sanitation, personal safety, and shelter.

The dimension of foundations of wellbeing evaluates the progress made by the country across the components of access to basic knowledge, access to information and communication, health and wellness, and environmental quality.

The dimension of opportunity focuses on aspects of personal rights, personal freedom and choice, inclusiveness, and access to advanced education.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru
2
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
3
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
4
Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a day earlier; New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022