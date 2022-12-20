Left Menu

Govt school enrolments from class 1-8 increased in last three years: Minister

Kumar also said that earlier, Economically Weaker sections were not provided Pre-Matric scholarship, but in the revised scheme they are also being considered for Pre-Matric scholarship for classes IX and X.The Minister added that under the Right to Education RTE Act, 2009, the Government is committed to provide free and compulsory elementary education Classes I to VIII to each and every child.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 19:44 IST
Govt school enrolments from class 1-8 increased in last three years: Minister
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Enrolment in government schools from class 1 to 8 has increased over the last three years, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

From 2022-23, pre-matric scholarship scheme is available only for students in Class 9 and 10, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar said.

In a written reply in the parliament he said that enrolment of class 1 to 8 in Government schools has increased in the last three years by about one crore. ''From the year 2021-22, it has been decided to provide scholarships to students only from class 9 and 10 under Pre-Matric Scholarship scheme for OBCs. Under the scheme of Pre-Matric scholarships to Scheduled Castes (SC) and others, Pre-Matric scholarship is being provided only to class 9 and 10 students since the launch of the scheme in 2012-13,'' the Minister said.

He added that to incentivise children from these communities to attend school, government is providing ''free education, free uniform, free meal etc., under different programmes like Samagrha Shiksha Abhiyan, PM Poshan, etc''. Kumar also said that earlier, Economically Weaker sections were not provided Pre-Matric scholarship, but in the revised scheme they are also being considered for Pre-Matric scholarship for classes IX and X.

The Minister added that under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, the Government is committed to provide free and compulsory elementary education (Classes I to VIII) to each and every child. PTI AO RCJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru
2
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
3
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease therapy; Medical device makers drop products as EU law sows chaos and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022