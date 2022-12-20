Left Menu

J-K admin approves rehabilitation policy for children in street situation

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 20-12-2022 23:19 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 23:17 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@manojsinha_)
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday approved a policy to rehabilitate Children in Street Situations.

The Administrative Council met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Children in Street Situations (CiSS) fall under the category of children in need of care and protection, according to the Juvenile Justice Act. The act empowers governments to frame a policy for the rehabilitation of such children in distress, an official spokesperson said.

Earlier, the Social Welfare department had conducted an exercise and identified 687 such children.

The Health, School Education, Housing and Urban Development, rural development, Home, Labour and Employment departments have been assigned specific roles and responsibilities to ensure implementation of the policy. A committee headed by the chief secretary will monitor and review its implementation.

