7 students killed as school bus overturns in Manipur's Noney

Seven students were killed and over 25 others suffered grievous injuries after a school bus overturned in Manipur's Noney district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place on Old Cachar Road near Longsai area of the hill district, around 55 km from the state capital, they said.

The injured students are being treated at a few hospitals in Imphal, after being evacuated from the accident site, a police officer said.

The students of Thambalnu Higher Secondary School were on an annual study tour to Khoupum when they met with the accident, he said, adding, the bus in which the girl students were travelling overturned after the driver lost control of it.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased, and Rs 1 lakh each for those with serious injuries.

Meanwhile, the state government on Wednesday directed authorities of all schools not to organise or conduct school excursions till January 10, 2023 in the wake of the accident.

In an official order, the government said head of the educational institutions will comply with the directive failing which they will be held responsible for any untoward incident.

