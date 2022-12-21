Left Menu

Maha govt to ask schools to install CCTV cameras to prevent incidents of sexual assault

But we will try and instruct the aided and non-aided schools to set up CCTV cameras as a deterrent measure. If a person is luring them, they should be able to sense it and save themselves, he said.The government is also trying to crack down on the easy access to pornographic content on the Internet, the home minister said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 21-12-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 22:59 IST
Maha govt to ask schools to install CCTV cameras to prevent incidents of sexual assault
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the state government will ask schools in the state to install CCTV cameras as a way to prevent sexual assaults on girl students.

He was responding to a calling attention motion raised by the ruling BJP's Uma Khapare in the Legislative Council.

Khapare had asked the question in the context of an incident in Mumbai where a school girl was sexually assaulted by two classmates who were also minors. “Some rich schools do have CCTV network. But we will try and instruct the aided and non-aided schools to set up CCTV cameras as a deterrent measure. It would naturally discourage some people from indulging in such acts,” Fadnavis said.

Several schools have cafeterias around them and the ecosystem developed around schools should be assessed and its impact on the overall behaviour of the students need to be studied, he said.

The state government will hold a joint meeting of school education department and home department and draw up an action plan, Fadnavis added. “The good touch-bad touch awareness programme is already underway in many schools and it is like developing a sixth sense among girl students. If a person is luring them, they should be able to sense it and save themselves,” he said.

The government is also trying to crack down on the easy access to pornographic content on the Internet, the home minister said. PTI ND KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behind voter-fraud claims

SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behin...

 United States
2
Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Check out this video

Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Che...

 Global
3
FEATURE-As Singapore plans gig worker benefits, some fear earnings hit

FEATURE-As Singapore plans gig worker benefits, some fear earnings hit

 Global
4
NASA selects SpaceX to provide launch services for Sentinel-6B mission

NASA selects SpaceX to provide launch services for Sentinel-6B mission

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022