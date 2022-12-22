Hariprasad Chaurasia, Rashid Khan among maestros to perform at Kolkata music fest

Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-12-2022 09:31 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 09:31 IST
The famed Dover Lane Music Conference of Kolkata will have a mix of seasoned and young musicians in its 71st edition, which will begin on January 22, organisers said on Thursday.

Celebrated classical maestros such as Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia, Pt Kumar Bose, Ustad Rashid Khan, Ulhas Kashalkar and Parveen Sultana, as well as young talents like Troilee Dutta and Moisilee Dutta will perform at the festival, they said.

The classical music festival, which will continue till January 25, will confer the coveted Sangeet Samman Award on percussionist Pandit Kumar Bose, organising committee member Abhijit Majumdar said.

Pt Debashish Bhattacharya said Dover Lane Music Conference was the epitome of classical music performance. ''Wherever I may go outside, I look forward to performing here,'' he said.

