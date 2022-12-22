Left Menu

22-12-2022
India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 1 Scoreboard
Following is the scoreboard on the opening day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh here on Thursday.

Bangladesh 1st Innings Najmul Hossain Shanto lbw b Ashwin 24 Zakir Hasan c Rahul b Unadkat 15 Mominul Haque c Pant b Ashwin 84 Shakib Al Hasan c Pujara b Yadav 16 Mushfiqur Rahim c Pant b Unadkat 26 Litton Das c Rahul b Ashwin 25 Mehidy Hasan Miraz c Pant b Yadav 15 Nurul Hasan lbw b Yadav 6 Taskin Ahmed c Mohd Siraj b Yadav 1 Taijul Islam not out 4 Khaled Ahmed c Unadkat b Ashwin 0 Extras: (B-3 LB-7 W-1) 11 Total: (All out in 73.5 overs) 227 Fall of wickets: 1/39 2/39 3/82 4/130 5/172 6/213 7/219 8/223 9/227 10/227 Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 9-1-39-0, Umesh Yadav 15-4-25-4, Jaydev Unadkat 16-2-50-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 21.5-3-71-4, Axar Patel 12-3-32-0.

