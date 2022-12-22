Left Menu

Dr. Virendra Kumar meets Indian Blind Cricket T-20 World Cup winners

Indian blind cricket team has created history by defeating Bangladesh by 120 runs in the final of the T-20 World Cup played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on 17th December 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2022 17:39 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 17:39 IST
Dr. Virendra Kumar meets Indian Blind Cricket T-20 World Cup winners
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_Guwahati)
  • Country:
  • India

Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Dr. Virendra Kumar, today met the Indian Blind Cricket T-20 World Cup winning team at Dr. Ambedkar International Center (DAIC), New Delhi and congratulated them for their historic victory. Indian blind cricket team has created history by defeating Bangladesh by 120 runs in the final of the T-20 World Cup played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on 17th December 2022. It is a matter of pride for the country that India has won the blind T-20 cricket world cup for the third consecutive time. India had previously won this championship in 2012 and 2017, making this their third victory. India has hosted all three of the Blind T20 World Cups.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Check out this video

Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Che...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behind voter-fraud claims

SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behin...

 United States
3
NASA gets close glimpse of a massive black hole tearing apart a wandering star: Watch video

NASA gets close glimpse of a massive black hole tearing apart a wandering st...

 Global
4
(Updated) Space Station conducts maneuver to avoid orbital debris; crew not in any danger, says NASA

(Updated) Space Station conducts maneuver to avoid orbital debris; crew not ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022